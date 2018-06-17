Khairy to run for Umno president?

Khairy’s association with and backing of Najib prior to the 14th general election may be holding him back. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Khairy Jamaluddin is mulling entering the contest to be the next Umno president, but his association with and backing of Datuk Seri Najib Razak prior to the 14th general election may be holding him back.

Khairy’s camp had earlier floated the idea that the outgoing Umno Youth chief may make a tilt for the presidency later today, though sources told Malay Mail that he has not yet sent in his nomination form.

“Yes. He did want to contest before this, but was rejected by Umno members,” the source said over the phone today.

The source said that a number of party members were strongly against Khairy bidding for the presidency as they felt he had played a role in Umno’s historic loss at the ballot box in the May 9 polls.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Rembau MP will face a tough time garnering support if he decides to make a run for the top leadership post, which is also being sought by acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gua Musang division chief Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and a regular Umno member, blogger Rahmat Azim Abdul Aziz.

“Most youths did not vote for BN. Why?” the source asked.

He said the Barisan Nasional (BN) membership database lists one million people, but claimed there were no young people in there.

He blamed the poor response from the youth demographic group on what he described as “syiok sendiri” programmes organised by Khairy when the latter was youth and sports minister.

He added that Umno members were further chagrined when Khairy laid all the blame squarely on Najib’s shoulders due to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad embezzlement scandal.

Malay Mail was unable to reach Khairy for comment at the time of writing.

The deadline for submission of office bearers’ positions is today. A news conference is scheduled to be held on the issue later this afternoon.