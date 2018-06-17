National gymnastic queen out to prove herself in 2018 Asian Games

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi competes on the balance beam during the women’s team final and individual qualification in the artistic gymnastics event during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia April 6, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Although national gymnastic queen, Farah Ann Abdul Hadi’s performance in the 2018 Commonwealth Games recently was a modest one, it has spurred her to perform brilliantly in the Asian Games this August. The 24-year-old gymnast admitted that she was not in the least bit deterred by her failure to win any medals at the Commonwealth Games, instead she wanted to prove to national sports fans that she was capable of exhibiting improved performance in Jakarta

Farah Ann, who succeeded to reach the final of the overall event, however, finished 12th in the action in Gold Coast, Australia in April.

She said, about three months was left before the Asian Games kicks off. The national artistic gymnastics team was now actively training to ensure they are equipped with better techniques and routines.

“For now, we (Farah and the team) are not involved in any tournaments. My focus is on training to ensure that I can perform the routine better,” she told Bernama.

Coaches Nataliya Sinkova and Ng Shu Wai said she would receive a more intense competition than compared to the Commonwealth Games with challengers from China, Japan and South Korea.

However, Farah Ann believes she can perform better in the South Korean edition, where she ended up being ranked seventh for the individual and overall events – in this edition.

Local media earlier reported, that national gymnastics coach, Ng Shu Wai was hopeful the Olympic Council of Malaysia would provide an opportunity for the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation to send a representative gymnastic team to the Asian Games scheduled from Aug 18 to Sept 2.

The team event was not contested in the Incheon Asian Games four years ago. — Bernama