Nazri says backing Zahid, Annuar Musa for Umno’s top posts

Nazri said the duo were a perfect fit to revive Umno following the party’s dismal showing in GE14. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has declared his support for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Umno president and Tan Sri Annuar Musa as deputy president.

The Padang Renggas MP and Umno supreme council member explained the duo were a perfect fit to revive Umno following the party’s dismal showing in GE14.

“I endorse Ahmad Zahid because I want him for unity, continuity and stability for the party.

“These are the three main things that Umno needs right now,” he told Malay Mail in a phone interview last week.

Nazri also explained that his endorsement for the duo stemmed from the fact they were all from the same batch of entries into Umno.

When asked who else would be appropriate to fulfil the role of president, Nazri was adamant and said Annuar would be his pick if Zahid does not stand.

“Many Umno division leaders, we were from the same batch with Zahid and Annuar, so we naturally will show our support for them,” he said.

Nazri said he personally felt current Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin’s time to contend for the party’s top post will come but not at the upcoming party elections.

“Khairy will have his chance, but I feel Zahid or Annuar will do better now as party president and deputy,” he said.

Umno are preparing for party elections that will take place on June 30, after they were delayed twice since 2016 under the leadership of former prime minister and party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.