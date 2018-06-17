Transport minister moots fine for airports that delay, lose passengers’ luggage

Loke said Mavcom will be tasked with ensuring airport operators are fined accordingly if they are caught slacking off. — Shutterstock.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Fines will be imposed on airports that fail to comply with some of the 21 Key Performances Indexes (KPI) and this includes the ability to handle passengers’ luggage effectively, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will be tasked with enforcing this KPI to ensure airport operators are fined accordingly if they are caught slacking off.

“Certain fines will be imposed on airports or operators. We will push for that more strictly... lots of weaknesses and complaints in baggage system — we must look into the whole thing,” he was quoted as saying in The Star.

“Airports must be held responsible, they must be proactive in preempting problems and issues, not just the baggage system,” he added.

Another issue that commonly occurs at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Loke said, included the aerotrain service breaking down occasionally.