Saving Malaysia’s ‘rice bowl’ from Thanos: A family’s Raya ‘tradition’ goes viral on Twitter

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — A young couple’s move to inject humour and drama in their annual family greeting for Hari Raya Puasa has caught the eye and imagination of Malaysians on Twitterverse.

Twitter user Nur Afifah Mohd Zubir had last night shared the creative efforts of her brother and sister-in-law to make their Raya celebrations more memorable, with parodies of popular movie blockbusters in the same spot in the paddy fields in Taman Uda, in Alor Setar, Kedah for the third year running.

In their latest effort, the family paid tribute to Avengers: Infinity War. Mohd Zuhairi Mohd Zubir, 29, brandish Captain America’s shield while his wife Nur Adawiyah Rusly, 30, channels Scarlet Witch along with their son wields Thor’s Mjollnir.

The family Raya portrait image with photoshopped “cameos” by Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk, Rocket, Groot as well as Thanos and his circular space vessel has been retweeted more than 8,477 times and “favourited” more than 7,479 times since its initial posting at 10:04pm yesterday.

Infinity War is a no-brainer for the choice of this year’s theme given the popularity of the film, with the third Avengers instalment just crossing the US$2 billion (RM8 billion) mark, making it the fourth highest grossing movie of all time.

It sits US$60 million (RM240 million) below 2015’s Star Force: The Force Awakens and catching up fast, just 50 days after it opened as of yesterday, and looks set to challenge the even Avatar (2009) with US$2.79 billion (RM11.1 billion) and Titanic (1997) US$2.19 billion (RM8.75 billion)

The first Avengers is at sixth place with US$1.52 (RM6.08) billion while the sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron is at eighth at US$1.41 billion (RM5.64 billion).

Nur Afifah said her brother Mohd Zuhairi and his new family started the movie themed Raya greetings in 2016 when Nur Adawiyah was pregnant with their first child.

Last year, the family decided to go with Harry Potter, though there was a deviation of the theme for a special reminder of the occasion for Nur Afifah herself last year.

However, Nur Afifah did not mention whether it was Mohd Zuhairi or Nur Adawiyah who masterminded the image manipulation.

Other Malaysian Twitter users appear to have been inspired to come up their own “epic” movie themed versions for the Raya celebrations, as can be seen in their creations tagged to Nur Afifah’s account.