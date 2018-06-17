Smooth traffic on several major highways as of 10am

File picture shows traffic along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Traffic movement on major highways is reported to be smooth as of 10am today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said the north and southbound traffic was reported to be under control and smooth.

“Traffic is also smooth along the ELITE Highway, Malaysia-Singapore Second LInk Expressway , Butterworh-Kulim Expressway and Penang Bridge,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said the traffic flow in all major highways, including Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 were also reportedly smooth in both directions.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at https://twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at https://twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama