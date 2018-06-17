Footie fashion: Top 10 World Cup kits we’d be happy to wear all year round

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — All things football leading up to the World Cup are up for discussion, including the 32 teams’ official kits. As far as football jersey designs go, sportswear designers have set a new standard this year making it tough for fans who are looking to snap up a World Cup 2018 memento.
Here are Malay Mail’s 10 favourite designs:
France
Made by Nike, the details of France’s home kit are subtly stunning, making it more than just a navy-blue jersey.
France have released their new kits for the 2018 World Cup and they’re pure 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XbNL1MASa0— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 15, 2018
Even nicer is the away kit. Check out the confetti-like details which strangely reminds us of Momofuku’s iconic birthday cake:
Perhaps my favorite piece that I designed for the 2018 World Cup: the France 'Tricolour speckle' away kit @equipedefrance @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/lqj1r1kfzg— Matthew Wolff (@wolffmatt) June 11, 2018
Nigeria
The kit that everyone is talking about is an amazing fashion phenomenon after it was sold out just three minutes of its release. Nike received three million pre-orders for the jersey and requests keep pouring in despite unavailability.
Yeah these Nigeria kits are 10/10.— Nwanklouto Kanu (@Nigerianscamsss) May 28, 2018
Nike did a hell of a job. pic.twitter.com/cSp1CmFs1Q
Panama
Produced by New Balance, Panama’s kit for the 2018 World Cup is inspired by the Harpy Eagle, the Central American country’s national bird, the national anthem and Panama City’s skyline.
#kitcountdown and we are into the final 5 days before the @FIFAWorldCup and our last 5 kits so here's Panama's kits #WorldCup @NBFootball #NBFootball #footballshirt #worldcup2018 #Russia #Panama #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/YhsGTyxuor— The Kit Bin (@TheKitBin) June 9, 2018
Japan
The Japanese national team have really outdone themselves with a slick uniform by Adidas that pays homage to the traditional samurai armour.
We had our World Cup sweepstakes today... Japan and Poland not filling me with massive hope but then again, look at this Japan kit. Sublime. pic.twitter.com/4Qx6VQcBK2— Gregg Reid (@_greggreid) June 4, 2018
Brazil
Taking a page out of the 1970 champions’ uniform, Nike used the very same “samba gold” tone for the 2018 team. The last time Brazil won the World Cup was in 2002 so could this sartorial throwback be the South American country’s much needed good luck charm?
World Cup 2018 Kits— DisNaija (@Dis_Naija) June 12, 2018
Brazil (Home & Away) – Nike https://t.co/uSPqdKs8xn#disnaija #russia2018 #worldcup #worldcup2018 #fifaworldcup #football #soccer #roadtorussia #worldcup2018russia #russia2018 #brazil #brasil pic.twitter.com/6XrKoiAXeq
Sweden
One of the few yellow and blue combinations this year, besides Brazil, the Swedes will stand out in the stadium with this sharp-looking cobalt blue hue.
#Sweden World Cup 2018 away kit https://t.co/YTHEEtfVzl#Sverige #Zweden #FIFAWorldCup2018 #WC18 #footballshirts pic.twitter.com/25Oo6ri9db— voetbalshirts (@voetbalshirtjes) March 14, 2018
Iceland
World Cup first-timers Iceland must be so excited that they have launched not two but three kits. Kit makers Errea have done a fine job with a vibrant look that features dotted gradient details on the sleeves.
Checkout this Iceland 2018 World Cup Kits Made By Erreahttps://t.co/6W1O3OJRfu #FootballShirt pic.twitter.com/099NIdIXwf— TheKitman.co.uk (@TheKitmanUK) March 16, 2018
More interestingly, check out how the team revealed their official kits in this amazing video:
Iceland have released their new kits for 2018 World Cup. What a way to unveil! *Viking 👏*pic.twitter.com/f4qcZ3Sg8n— Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) March 15, 2018
Portugal
Sticking to the Portuguese flag’s iconic red, we like how Nike went easy on the green, featuring numbers in gold instead. It’s a stylish touch and really makes it stand out.
Portugal unveil their @nikefootball kits for the 2018 World Cup. 🇵🇹— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 19, 2018
Release. More. Shirts. 😍 pic.twitter.com/fs5LGjF2bz
Senegal
The Lions of Teranga are marking their sophomore appearance at the World Cup with a green and white jersey by Puma featuring subdued graphics of the lion on the front of the shirt.
The new #Senegal home kit for the #WorldCup2018 #puma #futbol #fussball #soccer pic.twitter.com/pRhdNm09Kj— Pro Soccer Kits (@prosoccerkits) May 16, 2018
England
The Three Lions’ kit boasts a classic and timeless design that is easy to please. The red away kit’s dark cross on the chest is a nice addition.
Shirt news: Nike have released the new England kit for World Cup 2018— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) February 7, 2018
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/yIkahhoFdO
But many are saying the World Cup training kit is worthy of home kit status and we have to agree.
CLASS: The new @England 2018 @NikeFootball World Cup Training Kit. 🦁🏴— SPORF (@Sporf) February 7, 2018
Good enough to be the home kit. 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/Y6eEZr89rQ
Whichever your top pick is, the most memorable (and not to mention striking) kit ever goes to legendary Mexican goalkeeper, Jorge Campos.
Most talented footballer in Mexican history.#JorgeCampos #Legend🇲🇽🐐 pic.twitter.com/HbhQTTLxEk— Gary William® (@_GaryWilliam_) June 13, 2018