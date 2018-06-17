Footie fashion: Top 10 World Cup kits we’d be happy to wear all year round

Which is your favourite? — Twitter/The18

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — All things football leading up to the World Cup are up for discussion, including the 32 teams’ official kits. As far as football jersey designs go, sportswear designers have set a new standard this year making it tough for fans who are looking to snap up a World Cup 2018 memento.

Here are Malay Mail’s 10 favourite designs:

France

Made by Nike, the details of France’s home kit are subtly stunning, making it more than just a navy-blue jersey.

France have released their new kits for the 2018 World Cup and they’re pure 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XbNL1MASa0 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 15, 2018

Even nicer is the away kit. Check out the confetti-like details which strangely reminds us of Momofuku’s iconic birthday cake:

Perhaps my favorite piece that I designed for the 2018 World Cup: the France 'Tricolour speckle' away kit @equipedefrance @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/lqj1r1kfzg — Matthew Wolff (@wolffmatt) June 11, 2018

Nigeria

The kit that everyone is talking about is an amazing fashion phenomenon after it was sold out just three minutes of its release. Nike received three million pre-orders for the jersey and requests keep pouring in despite unavailability.

Yeah these Nigeria kits are 10/10.



Nike did a hell of a job. pic.twitter.com/cSp1CmFs1Q — Nwanklouto Kanu (@Nigerianscamsss) May 28, 2018

Panama

Produced by New Balance, Panama’s kit for the 2018 World Cup is inspired by the Harpy Eagle, the Central American country’s national bird, the national anthem and Panama City’s skyline.

Japan

The Japanese national team have really outdone themselves with a slick uniform by Adidas that pays homage to the traditional samurai armour.

We had our World Cup sweepstakes today... Japan and Poland not filling me with massive hope but then again, look at this Japan kit. Sublime. pic.twitter.com/4Qx6VQcBK2 — Gregg Reid (@_greggreid) June 4, 2018

Brazil

Taking a page out of the 1970 champions’ uniform, Nike used the very same “samba gold” tone for the 2018 team. The last time Brazil won the World Cup was in 2002 so could this sartorial throwback be the South American country’s much needed good luck charm?

Sweden

One of the few yellow and blue combinations this year, besides Brazil, the Swedes will stand out in the stadium with this sharp-looking cobalt blue hue.

Iceland

World Cup first-timers Iceland must be so excited that they have launched not two but three kits. Kit makers Errea have done a fine job with a vibrant look that features dotted gradient details on the sleeves.

More interestingly, check out how the team revealed their official kits in this amazing video:

Iceland have released their new kits for 2018 World Cup. What a way to unveil! *Viking 👏*pic.twitter.com/f4qcZ3Sg8n — Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) March 15, 2018

Portugal

Sticking to the Portuguese flag’s iconic red, we like how Nike went easy on the green, featuring numbers in gold instead. It’s a stylish touch and really makes it stand out.

Portugal unveil their @nikefootball kits for the 2018 World Cup. 🇵🇹



Release. More. Shirts. 😍 pic.twitter.com/fs5LGjF2bz — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 19, 2018

Senegal

The Lions of Teranga are marking their sophomore appearance at the World Cup with a green and white jersey by Puma featuring subdued graphics of the lion on the front of the shirt.

England

The Three Lions’ kit boasts a classic and timeless design that is easy to please. The red away kit’s dark cross on the chest is a nice addition.

Shirt news: Nike have released the new England kit for World Cup 2018



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/yIkahhoFdO — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) February 7, 2018

But many are saying the World Cup training kit is worthy of home kit status and we have to agree.

CLASS: The new @England 2018 @NikeFootball World Cup Training Kit. 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Good enough to be the home kit. 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/Y6eEZr89rQ — SPORF (@Sporf) February 7, 2018

Whichever your top pick is, the most memorable (and not to mention striking) kit ever goes to legendary Mexican goalkeeper, Jorge Campos.