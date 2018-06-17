Nazri: Najib not speaking for Umno, just defending self

Nazri said that Najib was entitled to defend himself. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s outspokenness is not a sign he is Umno’s de facto leader, according to Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz who said the former party president was simply rebutting allegations.

Commenting on Najib’s higher profile compared to other party leaders, such as acting Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Padang Renggas MP stressed that the former prime minister was entitled to defend himself.

Najib has made Facebook his preferred medium to issue statements, criticising the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government over allegations against either him or the defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Among others, Najib has contradicted the government’s insistence that he left the country with liabilities topping RM1 trillion, sparring with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng repeatedly over the issue.

“Yes, in [Najib’s] case, he took it personally and made those statements in reply to attacks on him and his family.

“He has every right to defend himself, as those in Umno are not aware of his cases, so he cannot expect party members to protect him,” Nazri told Malay Mail in a phone interview.

While the expectation is that Zahid will eventually become Opposition leader by dint of his seniority and his party’s numbers in Parliament, it has been Najib who has been most active and direct in criticising the new government.

When asked about the contrast between Najib and Zahid’s activities, Nazri said it was still too early for the latter to go on the offensive.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has yet to even form his complete Cabinet and Parliament has not convened, so there is no need to make noise yet.

“If we make noise now, it will seem personal. We must allow them to run the country and after that, we will do the checks and balances,” he said.

Over a month after winning the 14th general election, Dr Mahathir has named just half of his Cabinet.

The 14th Parliament is also set to convene on July 16.

“It has not started yet. What is there to attack?” the Umno supreme council member said.

Nazri said it made sense for Zahid to bide his time and maintain his decorum.