Video game releases: ‘Mario Tennis Aces,’ ‘Suzy Cube,’ ‘The Crew 2’ Beta

‘Mario Tennis Aces’ arrives in the gap between the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships. — AFP Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, June 17 — A likely release for sci-fi Battle Royale game Islands of Nyne joins confirmed release dates for Mario Tennis Aces on the Switch, Evoland 2 on Android, Suzy Cube across mobile, Mac and PC, and a free five-day pre-launch beta for car, bike, plane and boat racer The Crew 2 on console and computer.

Suzy Cube

For iOS, Android, Mac and PC from June 19

Wearing its Super Mario Land influences on its sleeve, and benefiting from a dose of pre-release buzz, with a brightly-coloured jump’n’run action, plenty of platforms to negotiate, and Castle Cubetron’s missing gold to collect.

suzycube.com

Evoland 2 (Android) - June 20

Finally arriving on Android after well-received jaunts across PC and Mac before a February 2018 iOS debut, the French-made action adventure returns to a theme of video game history, its graphics improving with each realm the player passes through.

evoland2.com

The Crew 2 Beta

From June 21 to 25 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

A free taste-test for upcoming multi-vehicular playground in which all kinds of cars, bikes, planes and boats race, roar and roll across a compressed USA. Full game set for June 29.

thecrewgame.com

Mario Tennis Aces

For Nintendo Switch from June 22

Mario and pals turn out for tennis matches on grass, indoor, and elsewhere, with character-specific tricks and special moves, slo-mo, powerful zone shots, blocks and breakable rackets, plus an adventure mode, multiplayer for up to four participants, and online tournaments.

Islands of Nyne

Anticipated on Steam Early Access for PC the week of June 23

Sci-fi spin on the battle royale format, with slick presentation reminiscent of a Far Cry or Crysis game and a first-person perspective from the off. Seen during Xbox’s E3 showcase and therefore expected on Xbox One in due course.

islandsofnyne.com

