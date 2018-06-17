Noh Omar to step down as Selangor Umno chief, but vie for supreme council seat

Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks at a ceramah in Tanjung Karang May 3, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Former minister Tan Sri Noh Omar is relinquishing his position as Selangor Umno liaison chairman but will be contesting for a position as a supreme council member in the party’s upcoming election.

According to Sinar Harian, Noh’s statement comes after speculation that he would not be standing for any party position following calls for a new face to head the party in the country’s richest state.

“I will be contesting the Umno supreme council. The rumour is untrue.

“But I will be letting go of my position as Selangor Umno liaison chairman. I’m stepping down to pave way for another candidate,” he was quoted as saying.

Noh, however, did not say who his successor would be, adding that the decision on that will be decided by the party’s president.