Will Gabungan Parti Sarawak succeed?

KUCHING, June 17 — Getting out of despised Barisan National (BN) was not difficult but will it be easy to market and sell Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to the people of Sarawak?

And can Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) that created GPS get the new political alliance to be fully accepted by Sarawak voters by the next state election due by 2021?

These are the questions that arose and asked by many although Sarawakians at large understood why PBB, SUPP, PRS and PDP severed ties with BN, according to a political analyst Datuk Peter Minos.

“People saw no point and no use keeping company with BN and especially Umno after both were rejected by Malaysians and after the revelations of alleged misdeeds, abuses of power and many wrongdoings,” he told Bernama here today.

According to Minos, there were feelings of disgust and repulsiveness of BN by Malaysians and that included Sarawakians.

“Confidence and respect for BN have dissipated and gone. Thus, running away from BN by any right-thinking Malaysians was expected, even awaited,” he said, adding that PBB, SUPP, PRS and PDP thus acted normal and did the right thing.

Minos said now was the time to get GPS and its cause and objectives to be fully accepted by Sarawakians as well as how to get its symbols and designs implanted in the minds of Sarawakians, and how to erase the negative memories of BN.

“Not very easy but can and must be done, the sooner the better. Delay in getting GPS legally registered and delay in launching and promoting the GPS idea and concept will see coldness to the whole thing,” said Minos, who is also Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman and former PBB deputy publicity chief.

He said it would be a great move and a great way of introducing GPS to Sarawakians if it is officially launched by GPS leaders by simultaneously declaring that they would vigorously and steadfastly continue the fight for the full return of Sarawak power and rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) the soonest and by a certain date.

They should also declare that Sarawak’s oil and gas resources as well as be returned back to Sarawak by July 1 this year as previously fixed.

He said other important issues like solving Native Customary Rights (NCR) land matters, providing basic facilities and utilities to the poor struggling rural folks, generating jobs and incomes, creating businesses all over, reverting to English language and improving education and so on could and must follow.

“I think GPS will then get a good start and make an impact with the above. All of the best wishes and luck to GPS. GPS must succeed for the sake of Sarawak and its people,” he added.

On Wednesday, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg announced that the four parties were leaving BN after a partnership of 45 years following much deliberation and due consideration taking into account the country’s current political development after the 14th general election. — Bernama