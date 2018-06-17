So, who in Umno will ‘bell’ Najib? Kit Siang asks

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today challenged all Umno members regardless of rank to “bell the cat” by expelling its former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that apart from Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, none of the other party leaders have acknowledged or shown remorse over Najib’s “toxic” leadership that tarnished the country’s reputation through the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) embezzlement scandal and his perpetuation of divisive racial and religious politics.

“More than five weeks have passed since Umno/BN’s “catastrophic” defeat in the 14GE, but Najib and the entire Umno leadership and rank-and-file are still in deep denial, as up to now, there is only one other Umno official who had admitted that the 1MDB scandal was Umno’s fatal affliction in the 14GE,” Lim said in a statement.

He clarified that his remarks were not targeted at Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah alone, noting that the Gua Musang MP has since decided to contest the Umno presidency at its upcoming party polls.

Lim said the silence from Umno’s 54 MPs, who were elected in the May 9 national polls, as well as the party’s 3.6 million members on the 1MDB scandal, has been “deafening”.

He reminded the members of Najib’s incendiary speeches in past Umno general assemblies targeting DAP by claiming that the 14th general election would be a contest between his party and Umno that aimed to play up racial fear by claiming Malay loss of political power.

He told Umno members that unless dealt with, the scandal, and the racial and religion card their leaders play up will decide the party’s future.

Lim sought to assuage Umno members’ fears, saying the DAP’s “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan works to defend the rights of all Malaysians.

He added that his party hopes the Pakatan Harapan coalition be able to compete fairly in future general elections for the best interest of all Malaysians.

“This means that a Pakatan Harapan government will have to prove to be a better government than Umno/BN in looking after the rights and interests of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region!” he said.