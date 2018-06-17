Man charged with murder of fellow Malaysian in Singapore

A 30-year-old Malaysian has been arrested for allegedly murdering another man at 218 Geylang Road. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 17 — A 30-year-old Malaysian has been charged with the alleged murder of another man along Geylang Road.

Sasitharan Ramasamy, 30, was charged yesterday with causing the death of Nelson Nathan Selvaraja, 29, also a Malaysian, between 7.47am and 8.18am on Friday, reports said.

The relationship between the two men is unclear. If convicted of murder, Sasitharan could face the death sentence.

The police said on Friday that they were alerted to a fight at 218 Geylang Road at about 7.50am.

A 29-year-old man was found motionless at the location, and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. — TODAY