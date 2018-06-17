Naomi Campbell and Monica Bellucci light up Milan fashion week

Naomi Campbell for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 17 — Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell and Italian star Monica Bellucci yesterday injected Hollywood-octane oomph in to the second day of Milan men’s fashion week, sporting sizzling men’s suits teamed with skyscraper stilettos for Dolce&Gabbana.

With an over-the-top gilt and baroque decor glittering in the background, the 48-year-old Campbell was a vision from top to bottom from her elegant black hat with a white band to her sparkling silver heels.

She wore a classic pinstripe suit with a carefully mismatched bow tie adorning her crisp white shirt.

The catwalk celebrated love in all shapes and sizes — heterosexual, gay, couples with children, cougars and sugar daddies — sending women and men, women and women, men and men, women and toy boys and older men and their trophy conquests down the ramp in eye-popping colours screaming Florida.

Bellucci showed off a three-piece coal black suit with a wide lapel, teetering on vertiginous heels with her hands in her pockets.

The younger models were heartthrobs of the Millennials — a target group for the house — including actor Cameron Dallas, Chinese singer and actor Karry Wang and Kailand Wander, the son of US music legend Stevie Wonder.

Apart from Campbell and Bellucci’s suits, the other offerings bore the quirky, sassy D&G stamp: suits encrusted with precious stones or layered with dazzling silver and gold embroidery that the maison put down to a “Gothic inspiration.”

Snakes motifs and neon shades

Versace also opted for full-blast — but far younger — star power, leading with current top model Bella Hadid. Both the boys and girls wore outfits bearing the brand’s trademark snake motif, as well as head-to-toe fluorescent green and pink combinations.

Trousers were in plaid and shorts were both baggy or tight and some were asymmetrical. There were letter box red cardigans emblazoned with a crown and Donatella Versace said the collection catered to three kinds of men: a “street style” for stars, another for dandies and a third for “leaders.”

“The Versace man is not ordinary, he is watched and spoken of,” she said.

Milan will showcase 28 ready-to-wear collections to reveal the Spring-Summer 2019 lines.

Among the major Italian names showing between now and Monday are Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Prada and Giorgio Armani.

The overseas fashion houses taking part include Britain’s Stella McCartney, Canada’s Dsquared2 and Germany’s Philipp Plein.

McCartney is returning to Milan after a four-year absence and will close the fashion week on Monday evening. — AFP Relaxnews