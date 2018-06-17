‘Incredibles 2’ sets opening day animation record for Disney

Actor and director Brad Bird, and actors Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere for the movie ‘Incredibles 2’ in Los Angeles June 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 17 — Walt Disney Co’s Pixar Animation came back swinging this weekend with Incredibles 2, leading the box office in a record-breaking debut for an animated film.

The sequel collected US$71.5 million (RM285 million) Friday in theatres in the US and Canada, Disney estimated in an email yesterday. That includes US$18.5 million from Thursday previews but is more than the first instalment collected in its full opening weekend in 2004 when it rang up US$70 million in receipts.

The movie was forecast to generate well over US$150 million going into the weekend, surpassing the US$135 million animated record set by Pixar’s own Finding Dory in 2016, according to data from the research firm Box Office Mojo. Disney had a more conservative estimate of US$120 million to US$140 million. Industry estimates now have US$180 million as a target.

The film’s success will be a boost to executives and animators at Disney who learned this month that John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of their animation businesses, was leaving the company for good in December. Lasseter, the creative force behind hits like Finding Nemo and Frozen, had been on leave following complaints from colleagues of inappropriate touching and comments. Lasseter was an executive producer on Incredibles 2.

Incredibles 2 has a chance to become Disney’s fourth film in seven months to surpass US$600 million at the domestic box office, Gitesh Pandya, founder of BoxOfficeGuru.com, said on Twitter yesterday.

Disney’s most recent release, Solo: A Star Wars Story, proved to be a box office disappointment, collecting US$2.3 million Friday to boost its cumulative gross to US$186 million, according to the company.

With Incredibles 2, Disney is bringing back the tale of the reluctant superhero family at a time when such characters are popular with movie fans. Disney didn’t disclose the cost of making the picture, but similar films have cost about US$200 million to produce before marketing costs, according to Box Office Mojo. Incredibles 2 received stellar reviews — 94 per cent positive according to Rottentomatoes.com — drawing in excited fans over the Father’s Day weekend. — Bloomberg