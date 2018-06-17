Penang CM: Pakatan must be wary of going BN’s way

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during an interview with Malay Mail June 14, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 17 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) must always strive to stay in touch with the electorate, said Chow Kon Yeow when noting the ease with which Barisan Nasional (BN) crumbled seemingly overnight despite over 60 years in power.

The Penang chief minister, who first became a DAP assemblyman in 1990, said the coalition and his party must continue to learn from their own as well as rivals’ mistakes to avoid the same fate.

“It tells us that in politics, we must stay relevant to the cause of the people. It shows that the people think that BN is no longer relevant; at least the component parties feel that way,” he said.

He said it was also crucial for DAP to stay true to its principles of fighting for a “Malaysian Malaysia”, equal opportunities, nation building, institutional reform, the eradication of corruption, and of being people-centric.

It was consequently DAP’s responsibility to impress upon its coalition partners with other guiding principles that the party would not compromise its own values, according to Chow.

“We have demonstrated that if we can’t work because of different ideologies, the principles that we adhere to override political expediency.

“We can negotiate and come to a consensus on certain core principles. If it can’t be achieved, it is better that we do it on our own or find other likeminded political parties to work with,” he said.

The Penang DAP chairman and national vice-chairman said the party has stayed faithful to the principles laid down by past leaders from as far back as 1966.

Chow said political partnerships were ephemeral and DAP must be aware of this reality, citing the previous collapse of Barisan Alternatif and Pakatan Rakyat that were the predecessors of the current PH as evidence.

“In the future, we don’t know. PH may work for 10, 15 years; after that, it may not work. Politics is very dynamic but it is only in Malaysia that people think it shouldn’t change; that’s why BN was there for over 60 years.

“But now with May 9, it opens up new panorama for the people, they can see the government can change peacefully and they can choose a political party that best represents them in terms of policy and looking after the welfare of the people,” he said.

On helming Penang

Prior to his appointment as the Penang chief minister, Chow served as the state exco for local government, traffic management and flood mitigation for 10 years.

In that time, Chow said he consistently believed that the all major state government decisions should be made only after consultation with the party and its allies.

Though Chow was never openly critical of his predecessor, he said the previous state government had been “quite free to do whatever the state government thinks is appropriate” without allowing the party to agree or disagree.

Now in charge, he said will be more open not only to DAP, but also its partners in PH before taking major policy decisions.

“I have a more inclusive type of leadership. I don’t know how well it will work. Sometimes, when you are in government, you want to do things fast and quickly and you think the party will support you, but sometimes, it may not happen that way,” he said.

He said being more inclusive may “put him in trouble” as seeking feedback from others may hinder fast decision-making, but he still believed that all components should contribute to the process.