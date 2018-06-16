One dead, five seriously injured in Beluran accident

BELURAN, June 16 — One woman died while five others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in, skidded and hit the concrete wall of a drain at Kilometre 11 Jalan Beluran, today.

District police chief Supt Sivanathan Velautaham said the dead who was a passenger in a Perodua Kancil had been identified as Warda Binti Faisal, 29, from Batu 8 Jalan Labuk Sandakan. She died on the spot in the 1.30pm incident.

The car was driven by a 23-year-old youth who did not possess a driving licence or identification document.

The other four comprised three females and one male aged between six and 23 years old.

All five were sent to Beluran Hospital and reported to be in stable condition, said Sivanathan. — Bernama