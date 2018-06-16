Lorenzo gives Ducati maiden pole, Hafizh Syahrin settles for 14th

Italian daredevil and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP ended today’s qualifying round. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Malaysian MotoGP rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Team managed to secure the 14th grid at the Catalan Motorcycle Grand Prix in Barcelona, tonight.

The 24-year-old rookie rider blazed the track to clock one minute and 39.879 seconds in the qualifying round of the premier class.

Spanish rider, Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati Team sealed the pole position after setting the fastest lap in 1:38.680s, while current MotoGP leader, Marc Marquez (1:38.746s) of Repsol Honda Team and Lorenzo’s Italian teammate Andrea Dovizioso (1:38.923s) started the race from second and third grid respectively.

Italian daredevil and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP ended today’s qualifying round, settling in seventh place after clocking 1:39.266s while Hafizh’s teammate Johann Zarco came in eighth with a time of 1:39.331s.

In the Moto2, Khairul Idham Pawi of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia secured 20th place after clocking 1:45.272s and the top three positions went to Italian Francesco Bagnaia (1:44.225s) of SKY Racing Team VR46, Dynavolt Intact GP rider Marcel Schrotter (1’44.340s) of Germany and Spaniad Jon Mir (1’44.340s) of EG 0,0 Marc VDS.

Meanwhile, Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Adam Norrodin ended in 21st place in the Moto3 class after clocking 1:49.983s.

Leopard Racing rider, Enea Bastianini of Spain set the fastest time after recording 1:48.806s, followed by another Spanish, Jorge Martin of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (1:48.913s) in second and Japanese Tatsuki Suzuki (1:49.057s) of SIC58 Squadra Corse in third place. — Bernama