Mat Sabu cries foul over helicopter claim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has vehemently denied that he had used a government helicopter to get to Perlis for Aidilfitri with his family.

“Not true at all. I will not use government assets for myself and I was not even in Perlis. Everything is fake and a lie,” he said in his Twitter account @MSabu_Official.

A 27-second video was uploaded today by a Facebook user claiming that Mohamad, who is also Amanah president, had used a government helicopter together with his wife and family to celebrate Hari Raya in Jejawi, Perlis after gaining power to lead the country.

Mohamad or better known as Mat Sabu was sworn in together with 12 other cabinet members on May 21, following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th General Election. — Bernama