Illegal landfill in Taman Pinggiran Putra catches fire

SERI KEMBANGAN, June 16 — Fire razed a two-acre illegal landfill near Taman Pinggiran Putra here today.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the blaze was spotted by a Disaster Management Unit team that was conducting a land and aerial survey over the area.

He said an investigation at the location found garbage piled up as high as 30 feet.

“Firefighters are at the scene. The fire has razed about 1.5 acres of the area and only 20 per cent has been put out. The operation via direct attack is ongoing,” he said.

He said 25 firefighters from the Serdang and Cyberjaya fire stations as well as Selangor state disaster management unit were involved in the operation. — Bernama