FMTA members welcome investigation to clear speculations

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Federation of Malaysian Training Providers and Technical and Vocational Training Associations (FMTA) members have welcomed the Human Resource Ministry’s decision to set up a committee to look into the resignations of three board members from the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) amid allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Malaysia Training Provider Association (MATPA) Deputy President, Capt (R) Dr K. Thirunavukkarasu said with all the allegations going around, it was clearly affecting the industry, and a thorough investigation had to be initiated.

“To regain the trust and confidence, the committee set up is much welcomed and it is a good idea. I’m agreeable to that.

“If we don’t act on it soon, the matter will prolong, (and) overall, everyone (training providers) will be affected. Basically, it is just to prove either there is wrongdoing or not, and not about finding anyone’s fault. If it’s there, appropriate action must be taken,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said he was also willing to come forward to help in the investigation if needed, since matters need to be cleared for the betterment of the industry.

Bernama reported earlier that evidence linked to the misappropriation of the RM300 million fund belonging to HRDF had been submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on June 12.

Meanwhile, a former HRDF board member, R.Thiagaraja, who is MATPA founder and president also denied his involvement in the misappropriation of the fund and welcomed the MACC to investigate the matter.

Last June 1, Bagan assemblyman M. Satees and Seberang Prai Municipal Council member David Marshal also lodged a report on the misappropriation of RM300 million belonging to HRDF.

On the other hand, Federation of JPK Accredited Centres Malaysia president, P. Sailanathan hopes the investigation will be done soon to put a stop on the speculations.

“Also, FMTA should have a representative in the HRDF board because they’re the ones involved directly in the training industry. Information can be channelled directly to us without any hesitation,” he said.

HRDF is an agency under the Human Resource Ministry which manages training fund for human resource development. — Bernama