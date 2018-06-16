Raonic powers past Pouille into Stuttgart final

Milos Raonic is currently the Canadian seventh seed. — Geoff Burke-USA TODAY/Reuters pic

STUTTGART, June 16 — Milos Raonic hammered 19 aces today to eliminate defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) and reach the final at the Stuttgart Cup.

The Canadian seventh seed will play for the title against either Roger Federer or Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s showdown at the grass-court event.

Federer will return to No.1 in the rankings if he beats Australian Kyrgios in the second semifinal later on Saturday.

Raonic, plagued by injury over the past few seasons, is making his Stuttgart debut. — AFP