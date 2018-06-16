Meteorological Dept: Tremors in Sri Aman not due to earthquake

KUCHING, June 16 — The Meteorological Department has denied that tremors which occurred at several areas in the vicinity of Sri Aman, about 200km from here this afternoon were caused by an earthquake.

Major Ismail Mahedin, attached to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, said he received the feedback after the Meteorological Department was contacted to obtain confirmation on the matter.

“The Meteorological Department informed us that the tremors felt were too small and were not caused by an earthquake, and that it might have been due to quarry mining activities, construction and so on in the vicinity,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile in Sri Aman, residents in Bandar Sri Aman, Temudok Camp and Desa Indah claimed to have felt strong tremors between 3.45pm and 3.48pm, lasting four to five seconds.

A Desa Indah resident, Green Jini, 47, when contacted, said he was at home when the incident occurred.

He said the tremors lasted for about three seconds and were rather strong. — Bernama