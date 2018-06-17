No Place Custom Metal: Bespoke jewellery and motorcycle parts to tell your story

Skulls and these chunky signet rings like this one set with onyx are big with No Place Custom Metal’s customers. – Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar and courtesy of No Place Custom Metal

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — If you’re looking to stamp your own personality on to your motorcycle or even tell a story with your jewellery, how about going bespoke with No Place Custom Metal?

Based in Malaysia, Australian Ness Zapirain is the talented metalsmith behind this five-year-old venture. Not only does she do custom-made jewellery pieces but she can also customise your motorcycle gas tank caps.

It’s been a long journey for the 32-year-old to become a metalsmith as she left school when she was just 16. Eager to start in the world, the teenager had plunged into the culinary world, as she wanted to become a chef.

No Place Custom Metal’s founder, Australian Ness Zapirain has worked in many jobs before settling down to become a metalsmith

What she discovered was that it was too much work. “I was at the age as a teenager, I just wanted to party and have fun. They had us working in the hotel from 4am, which was the time I came back from partying.”

After she left, she juggled many jobs: working in a factory and even a gelato shop, since it was popular at that time.

Interested in body piercing, she went to Europe to study it. She returned to Australia to work as a body piercer. However, the industry went into a slump as more people were interested in getting tattoos.

“It was the time when Miami Ink, the television show, was popular. Everyone wanted a tattoo as there’s a story to tell with it. “ The enterprising woman decided, how about learning how to make jewellery, since she was already ordering custom jewellery for her body piercing work.

You can customise your wedding rings with anything from paws, a bone to even a spanner, to tell your story

You will find Ness working every day at her home studio to finish up orders like this Lucky Horseshoe ring

Ness prefers to take a break after working many hours on carving her wax mould, before casting it

She took a one-year course in Melbourne. In between, she juggled making money as a child care worker, taking courses to be licensed. “Being Australian, whenever there’s a demand for something like aged care, there’ll be courses.”

A sojourn in New York saw her picking up another certificate, this time as an optometric technician. “I just took a random job as a receptionist and they paid for my course.” She also completed her high school diploma in the US, since it was a pre-cursor for her optometric course.

After some time, she was fed up with New York. Ness was tossing between moving to either Mexico or Malaysia. As the art scene here has changed so much and she still has family here (her mother was born in Melaka), she picked Malaysia.

“I hated New York. I didn’t like the people. Their mentality. So I ended up coming back here.” Moreover, she adds, it was much nearer to Australia, where her parents still lived. This was three years ago.

Wear these medallion necklaces featuring the fleur de lis or a lucky wreath symbols (left). How about a wearing this bullet or boxer glove pendant on a chain? (right)

In the beginning, she just made jewellery for herself and friends at her home studio. As her friends had different requests, she started doing custom-made pieces. Referrals would also come via word of mouth.

She joined Instagram, which has made her handiwork much more visible, all around the world. “Instagram is an amazing thing for businesses like mine. That’s how I started, actually. A lot of people find me there. It’s a great platform. I hate it but love it, at the same time,” she said with a laugh.

Her customers would come from the US and Europe, communicating with her via email and WhatsApp.

Details matter with No Place Custom Metal’s products, like this skull

The designs for No Place Custom Metal’s collection include this Russian criminal Anti-Law ring that is based on finger tattoos, which Ness likes

She named her business, No Place Custom Metal, since it kinda reflected what a nomadic life she’s been living. She came across a jersey emblazoned with the phrase “no place” and thought, why not name her business that. “I’m not really based anywhere and I thought it’ll be a good name for the time being.”

When she returned to Malaysia, after she went to get a tattoo, she ended up working at the tattoo place. As an enterprising person, she believes it’s easy to get a job, if you’re keen.

“One thing with Malaysia, if you want to work, you can find something to do, which is what I like about it. Come hell or high water, there’s a way around it. “

Her ability to work with her hands is something she picked up from young. As her father is a motorcycle enthusiast, she was taught from young to fix motorbikes. She admits being much more comfortable working with her hands rather than in an office.

Try out this bear signet ring

One of No Place Custom Metal’s early designs featured chunky rings with the kufi calligraphy

Her designs for her jewellery have evolved much from her early days. “When I first started, my style was a lot more chunkier. I have toned down since then,” she said. She would do chunky rings with kufi, the old Arabic calligraphy font. It was incredibly popular with many who would customise the rings with their names. One of her clients is Altimet, the local rapper, as his logo is pretty similar to what she was doing.

Aside from her custom pieces, she also offers her own range of designs, as seen on her website. One of the unusual designs is the Russian criminal finger series, based on tattoo designs. You have symbols like a double axe and so forth.

Ness explained she’s always tying up her own interests — tattoos and jewellery — together. “No one was doing it as a finger tattoo first at all but they do look really cool. I thought I’ll put it on a ring as opposed to a tattoo so you can take it on and off.”

She admits, the hardest part for this business is seeing what customers prefer. “Coming up with the designs as I don’t know what people like.” Recently, she decided to join Riuh, reaching out to a new crowd.

These delicate Russian trinity rings can be used as a wedding ring

These stackable rings are available in .925 silver and gold plate

Unsure about the crowd, she experimented with more delicate pieces like stackable jewellery that is currently popular. What surprised her was people preferred the chunkier items, a testament that it is best to stick to what you like for the designs.

For her custom pieces, most of them are wedding rings as there’s always a story to tell. “It’s the one thing people like to have to customised as it’s more unique to them. And they have their own meanings that go with it.”

After they contact her, she will ask her customers to go online to see what’s their style and get reference pictures. A discussion will be held to find out more about what they want to tell with their pieces. For instance, she once made a ring with bubbles to signify a couple’s scuba diving hobby.

Every year, No Place Custom Metal will attend the Mooneyes show in Japan that features customised hot rods

Rather than sketch out her designs, Ness will carve the rings in wax, before casting it in metal (left). The skull design in carved wax (right)

With her custom-made items, rather than sketching on paper, she prefers to carve out the items in wax. “For some reason, I can’t work with 2D but can work with 3D. I usually carve it out on wax before I cast it.”

Once ready and approved by her clients, Ness will use metals such as brass, gold, silver or platinum. She prefers using a lost wax casting method rather than the gold smithing method, since it means less wastage of metal.

Once the wax cast is approved, she’ll make an investment mould. “It goes into a can, so you burn out the wax, then you pour in the hot melted metal to cast it.”

The carving process time is entirely dependent on the design. If it’s a plain design, she can complete it within a day. However, for a more complicated design, like a skull (a popular design) can take up to two days or a week. “I try not to do it one shot because when you focus for too long, it gets too tiring so it’s better to take a rest before going back to it.”

Some of the customised motorbikes at the Mooneyes show

On an ad hoc basis, Ness also gives lessons; these are usually on a one to one basis, rather than a huge class. On an annual basis, you can also find her at the Mooneyes event that features various customised cars and motorbikes. Held in Japan, she’ll fly in to feature her items, that includes work on customising metal caps for motorbikes.

In future, she hopes to branch out to say, stone carving.

