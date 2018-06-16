Mother injured, accidentally shot by son

The wife of a policeman sustained an injury to her shoulder after she was accidentally shot by her son. — Reuters pic

GUA MUSANG, June 16 — The wife of a policeman sustained a broken left shoulder believed to be accidentally shot by her son at the quarters of the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters here today.

Noor Aida Mat [email protected], 48, complained of the pain on her left shoulder after a gunshot was heard before she was rushed by her husband, who was with her during the 10.30am incident, to the Gua Musang Hospital for treatment.

Gua Musang District Police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said during the incident, the victim’s 25-year-old son had found a pistol belonging to his father atop a cupboard in their kitchen.

“The suspect thought the pistol was a toy gun to shoot lizards and accidentally pulled the trigger and the shot hit his mother’s back.

“After that his mother complained of pain on her left shoulder and was shocked to find out she was hit by a bullet,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Taufik said a check at the hospital revealed the victim sustained a broken left shoulder and had to be sent to the Kuala Krai Hospital for further treatment and is currently reported to be stable.

The suspect was arrested to facilitate further investigation, he added. — Bernama