PLUS: Traffic at a crawl on several highways as of 5.30pm

Traffic movement on several major highways was slow as members of the people return to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfritri which began yesterday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Traffic movement on several major highways was slow as members of the people return to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfritri which began yesterday.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman told Bernama, traffic flow in both directions of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) was reported to be slow and under control as of 5.30pm today.

He said traffic was quite slow northbound from Jelapang towards Menora Tunnel and Sungai Perak towards Kuala Kangsar as well as southbound from Seremban towards Ayer Hitam due to increased vehicles on the highway.

Meanwhile a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the traffic was also reported to be slow and under control from Karak towards Kuala Terengganu via the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) while on the LPT2, traffic was also at a crawl from Kuala Terengganu Plaza toll eastbound.

“Traffic on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway was also slow moving from Gombak Plaza Toll up to the East Coast and from the Road Transport Department enforcement station to the Genting Sempah Tunnel,” he said.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama