Regulator: Access to .my sites fixed, but time needed for results to show

A screenshot of the MYNIC Twitter page. MYNIC said said users may continue encountering the problem until all servers affected by the technical error refresh their stored data with the corrected information.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Most .my websites disrupted today due to a Domain Name System (DNS) fault were accessible again this afternoon, according to registrar MYNIC Bhd.

However, the agency said users may continue encountering the problem until all servers affected by the technical error refresh their stored data with the corrected information.

The DNS service allows websites to be located using human-readable addresses such as malaymail.com instead of the numbers used by computers to decipher their locations.

“As of 3pm today, the .my domain service has been restored by MYNIC, but the availability of some .my sites will take some time to be restored as DNS servers cycle its cache,” it said in a statement.

“We are actively monitoring the situation with the assistance of the MCMC and we will revert with status updates as and when such is necessary.”

MYNIC earlier identified the fault as a “broken chain of trust between the servers in MYNIC and Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA)”.

The problem affected access to .my sites for some users although the disruption was not universal.

Critically, it also interrupted users’ access to banking and payment gateways with .my top level domains, affecting e-commerce services for some.

It also triggered security concerns as the DNS outage caused some site encryptions to be bypassed, increasing users’ exposure to cyberattacks.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo thanked the response team for addressing the problem, but still insisted on a full dissection of the matter.

“I require a complete report on this incident. Hopefully this can be presented next week,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Meanwhile, MYNIC and MCMC are requested to keep monitoring the situation for the time being.”