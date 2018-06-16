Malaysian dies in Hatyai hotel plunge

HATYAI, June 16 — A Malaysian man slipped and plunged to his death early today from the eighth floor of a hotel in Hatyai town near the Thailand-Malaysia border.

Kong Soon Keong, 29, from Kuala Lumpur died on the spot in the incident about 9am (local time). He sustained head and body injuries.

The body was sent to a nearby hospital.

Hatyai Investigation Branch chief, Kol Warodom Kongsuwannakhiri said the body clad in just an underwear was found at the second floor premises located near the hotel building.

He said initial investigations revealed Kong had gone to a restaurant the previous night to have a few drinks and returned to a hotel room in a state of drunken stupor about 1am today.

There were four other friends who put up with the victim at the room while 11 others stayed at four other rooms. — Bernama