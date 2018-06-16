PPBM Youth chief wants cops to examine member accused of bazaar shakedown

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to Malay Mail during interview in Petaling Jaya March 25, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman prompted police today to investigate a Federal Territories leader of his movement who was accused of demanding funds from traders at a Ramadan bazaar here.

The PPBM Youth chief also reported the junior leader in question to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action.

“We have already invited the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the police to look into this matter,” he was quoted as saying by the Star Online news portal.

Syed Saddiq said no abuse would be tolerated in the party.

The Muar MP said his was just one of several police reports lodged over the issue.

The PPBM Youth chief said he also contacted the affected traders, but said they informed him that the fees were paid to an intermediary and not directly to the junior party leader implicated.

“I am not sure whether this person is a middle man or the brain behind it. There is definitely some hanky panky going around,” he said.

The issue has also implicated DAP’s Bukit Bintang MP, Fong Kui Lun, who wrote the support letter that convinced the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to approve the bazaar and 80 lots to the PPBM leader.

Fong has threatened to sue the PPBM Youth man and report the matter to the MACC.

Traders at the Ramadan bazaar at Jalan Masjid India here alleged they were forced to pay up to RM5,000 each to prevent their lot allocations from being withdrawn.