Former Umno minister: Give Pakatan time to prove mettle

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Former second finance minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the Pakatan Harapan coalition should be given time to demonstrate it can govern the country effectively.

When asked if he thought the government may resort to selling state assets in order to reduce the RM1 trillion in liabilities inherited from the previous administration, the Umno supreme council member said all governments have their own priorities and preferences.

“We need to respect every government. During our time, Malaysians gave us respect to do what we did,” he said.

“Now the people have chosen Pakatan Harapan, so we have to give them time to prove to the people that they can do a good job. At the end of the day, the people’s welfare is the priority.”

Nikkei Asian Review previously reported that Philippine company San Miguel was contemplating the purchase of Malaysian state-owned assets.

It said that the Malaysian government was looking to cut the country’s debt through the sales.