Amanah receives numerous membership applications after GE14

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the party’s membership had now reached 100,000 and was still growing. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TASEK GELUGOR, June 16 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has received numerous membership applications including from other party leaders after the 14th General Election (GE14) in May.

Parti Amanah president Mohamad Sabu or better known as Mat Sabu said the party’s membership had now reached 100,000 and was still growing.

“Many want to join the Amanah, including members of other political parties... if ordinary members we will directly accept, but if they are other party leaders, we need to discuss before accepting their membership,” said Mat Sabu, who is also Defence Minister, when met at the Aidilfitri open house at his residence in Taman Guar Petai here today.

He said he understands that there are some other political party leaders who wished to join Amanah but so far this has not been confirmed yet.

Earlier, nearly 5,000 guests thronged Mat Sabu’s residence, including Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Iskandar Puteri (formerly known as Gelang Patah) member of Parliament Lim Kit Siang and state Pakatan Harapan leaders. — Bernama