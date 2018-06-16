Umno needs outsider like Ku Li to revive it, Zahid told

Datuk Mustapha Yaakub said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should withdraw his bid for the Umno presidency as only a leader from outside the party’s establishment will be able to resuscitate it. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should withdraw his bid for the Umno presidency as only a leader from outside the party’s establishment will be able to resuscitate it, said Datuk Mustapha Yaakub.

The Umno Veterans Club secretary-general, who was present when Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah announced his candidacy today, said the acting Umno president should instead work with the Gua Musang MP to revive the party.

“This is what we want, Zahid should consider running for deputy or vice presidency while Tengku Razaleigh becomes president,” he said.

“To heal the situation in Umno that many have lost faith and trust in, we need a ‘bomoh luar’; a ‘bomoh dalam’ just won’t do any more.”

Mustapha was referring to the Kelantan prince’s outsider status in the party.

Despite his age and seniority, the politician known as Ku Li is not part of the senior Umno leadership.

“We see this as healthy competition, he (Razaleigh) is running for presidency democratically,” he said.

“Furthermore, the position is still open as Zahid is only the acting president.”