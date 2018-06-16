Asean Para Games bronze medalist says struggling to make ends meet

Goh Hing Kee showing the medals which her son has won for the past 12 years at her home in Kampung Ujong Pasir, Pantai Remis. ― Pictures by Marcus Pheong

PANTAI REMIS, June 16 ― Fua Chee Keong, who won the bronze medal at the 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur last September, is now struggling to make ends meet.

Despite Fua's hard work in securing the third place for the country in the Boccia sport, the achievement was not enough for him to receive special attention from the government like other athletes.

The 22-year-old, who lives with his single mother, Goh Hing Kee, 48, only earns around RM80 per month by providing mobile phone top-up service.

“I don't know how long my son can survive by doing this work,” said Goh when met by Malay Mail at their house in Kampung Ujong Pasir here.

Fua, who has been physically disabled since birth ― both legs and hands ― has been using his nose and chin to make the top-up process on his mobile phone.

Goh and her son showing the Boccia game at their home in Kampung Ujong Pasir, Pantai Remis.

Goh said that Fua's capabilities in playing the Boccia game was spotted by one of his teachers when he was 12 years old.

“He was studying in the Cerebral Palsy (Spastic) Children's Association in Penang and a teacher there discovered his skill in the games and trained him for the sport.

“Since then, my son has participated in several competitions, including state and national level,” she said.

However, the game does not come cheap. Boccia is a sport that requires a specialised wheelchair, a set of Boccia balls and an assistive device, which is used as a ramp to deliver the ball.

Despite promises made by the government to reward Fua with RM3,000 for the bronze medal, Goh said that they only received RM500.

Goh said that the sports equipment that Fua requires will cost around RM10,000.

“I don't have a fixed income to support my son. I have been providing transportation service and doing cleaning jobs to make end meets.

“I can't go and find a permanent job that requires me to work from morning to evening as there will be no one to take care of my son,” she said.

“I also have a 19-year-old daughter to take care as well. I can't afford to buy for him the sport equipment which cost thousands of ringgit,” said Goh, who currently receiving RM250 as a monthly single parent allowance from the Social Welfare Department.

Goh hopes that the government will provide the required assistance to her son.

“Right now my son needs the sports equipment and some aid from the government.

“I hope my son will continue to play this sport as this is the only way he can have a purpose in life and meet new friends,” she said.