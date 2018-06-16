Ku Li confirms bid for Umno presidency

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaks during ‘Dilema Melayu pasca PRU14’ at Kelab Sultan Sulaiman in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2018. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah formally announced his intention to contest for the presidency of Malay nationalist party Umno today.

The Gua Musang MP announced his decision at a press conference held at his private residence here.

Also known as Ku Li, the Umno stalwart claimed to have the support of multiple party divisions nationwide.

“The obvious thing is to vote for me and my friends. Why? Because I am demanding a change,” he told the assembled press.

The 81-year-old politician is among the oldest in the party and the country.

His previous bid for the presidency against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the 1980s had split Umno into two camps and led to the deregistration of the original party as well as a constitutional crisis in the country.

MORE TO COME