Traffic movement slow at some places on North-South Expressway at noon

Heavy traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Traffic movement was reportedly slow at several stretches of the North-South Expressway as at noon today, the second day of Aidilfitri.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic flowed slowly from Sungai Buloh to Rawang up to Sungai Buaya; from Bukit Tagar to Lembah Beringin up to Tanjung Malim; from Slim River to Sungkai; from Tapah to Gopeng; from Ipoh to the Menora Tunnel and from Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering.

Traffic movement was slow from Bangi to Putra Mahkota up to Nilai; from Seremban to Pedas Linggi and from Skudai to Sedenak, he said when contacted by Bernama.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic movement was smooth on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama