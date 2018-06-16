In Aidilfitri message, Najib again extends olive branch (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets people at his Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak apologised for any extreme behaviour during campaigning for the general election, using the current Aidilfitri period to call for mutual forgiveness.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the former Umno president also expressed hope that his party would be able to continue its struggle to serve and defend the public.

“In this month of Syawal, let us strengthen our bonds of friendship. And if, during the general election campaign, things were said and done in an extreme manner, let us take this opportunity to forgive one another,” he said.

Najib asserted that political reconciliation was vital to maintain the unity of Malays and Muslims in the country.

The former PM has pushed a message of amity in recent days even as the Pakatan Harapan government became more blunt in its plans to prosecute him over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption scandal.

This morning, DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang insisted that Najib’s call for a political truce would be hollow unless accompanied by an unreserved apology and confession by the former PM suspected of pillaging the country’s coffers of billions.

Lim also accused Najib of employing damaging communal politics in the run-up to the general election in a bid to stay in power.