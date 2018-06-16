MP tells Ali Hamsa to expose those behind nod for KL condo project

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng speaks during a press conference at Taman Wahyu in Kuala Lumpur June 16, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng urged Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa today to explain how a luxury condominium project to be situated on reclaimed land from a retention pool was approved.

Speaking to media at the site, Lim said the project began as early as November 2015.

“Around that time the developer Maqamad Sdn Bhd, formerly known as Sun and Son Sdn Bhd, acquired the 5A form from the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office, paying a land premium of RM237 million,” he said.

Lim added this worked out to RM68 per square foot or lower than the RM250 he estimated to be the market price.

The project will be built on the site of a former tin mining site that was then converted into a flood retention pool, measuring some 44 acres of land and 36 acres of the pool.

“Overall planning permission was given in August last year, and this March the building plans for the development’s sales gallery were also approved,” he said.

Maqamad subsequently sold the land to developer Perdana Park City Sdn Bhd, which in April announced it was collaborating with China’s Country Garden to construct a project in Taman Wahyu consisting of a hotel, offices, parking, shopping mall, connectivity and apartments.

“The lake is meant to mitigate floods, and DBKL was supposed to beautify the area and make it a recreation park. Instead this has happened,

“If this project comes up, it will seriously affect traffic around Taman Wahyu, which already has a high population density,” Lim said.

None of the residents in Taman Wahyu, Jinjang and the surrounding areas were consulted by the developers regarding the project.

“The development will bring a lot of traffic to the area and create congestion, in addition to posing a polluting and safety risk to the surrounding residents,” he said.

Lim said as the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office came under Ali’s purview, the latter was obligated to name the person who instructed the approval for the project.

“I understand the land was also sold without a tender. Tan Sri Ali is a civil servant, and he only does as he is told. Therefore he has to say who told him to approve this so we can get to the bottom of the issue,” he said.