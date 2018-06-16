Minister wants swift solution to .my site outages

Responding to users on Twitter alerting him to the issue, Gobind said he has been informed by the relevant agencies, which he said were working to restore the local Domain Name System (DNS) to full functionality. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Authorities are working to address the technical problem causing some .my domains to be inaccessible, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Responding to users on Twitter alerting him to the issue, the minister said he has been informed by the relevant agencies, which he said were working to restore the local Domain Name System (DNS) to full functionality.

“Action is being taken by MYNIC and MCMC to overcome (the issue). Hopefully it will be settler quickly. Additional information after (I) receive the detailed report later,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shortly before 5am this morning, MYNIC wrote on Twitter that it was facing problems linked to DNS Security Extensions and the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA).

DNS allows computers and devices to find specific websites using human-readable addresses such as malaymail.com instead of their specific IP addresses. Without it, users must manually enter the numbers that represent these.

The issue was reported by the lowyat.net portal early today, when it said all websites using the .my domain name are being affected by what appears to be DNS servers going offline.

Lowyat.net said some website with the .my domain name may still accessible due to cached information in DNS resolvers globally, but said this will only last until the expiry of the caches.