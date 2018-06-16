Asus returns to form with mid-range bargain ZenFone 5

Yes, the ZenFone 5 really looks like a certain iPhone but so do a lot of the newer Androids. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Asus has gone through a slightly confusing trajectory where smartphones are concerned — at first creating a strong budget to mid-range presence before trying to pivot into the premium segment.

With the ZenFone 5, Asus has created a phone that tries to put as much premium feel without budging from the mid-range price point. The ZenFone 5 follows in the current “let’s try and look like an iPhone X” trend but fortunately has more to offer. (Left-right clockwise) Outdoor, zoom, macro and selfie shots on the ZenFone 5. It does well in low-light & outdoors. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

About the internals

The ZenFone 5 shares the same processor (Snapdragon 636) as its much cheaper brother, the ZenFone Max Pro but that’s where the similarities end.

For the base model (used for this review), it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A higher-end version with 6GB exists but when/if that variant makes it here is anyone’s guess.

As for the display, it’s a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixel) Super IPS+ display. In layman’s speak it’s a very bright screen with crisp detail that supports resolutions of up to Full HD.

It’s a fairly premium screen for the phone’s price — made of Corning Gorilla Glass, with a 96 per cent NTSC colour gamut that supports DCI-P3. Which means the display is able to display a wider, more saturated array of colours.

There’s also a bluelight filter, auto colour temperature and a 10-point multi-touch that even supports touch with gloves on.

As for the camera, in the rear it’s a dual 12MP+8MP(wide angle) combo and for the front cam it’s an 8MP cam.

Also onboard is a fairly decent 3300mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, dual stereo speakers, dual hybrid sims and support for a fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock.

For audio buffs, the ZenFone 5 supports the DTS 7.1 virtual surround sound standard for headphones and Asus sayss the phone's hi-res audio is at 192kHz/24-bit standard.

As for software, the phone runs Android Oreo with Asus’ own ZenUI 5 interface on top.

The Asus experience

Build-wise, the phone is fairly light but doesn’t feel cheap and Asus houses the ZenFone 5 in a metal chassis overlaid by glass on the back.

Despite the glass back, Asus hasn’t added wireless charging to the phone which is a shame but not a deal breaker.

Otherwise in day-to-day use, the phone boasts fairly decent battery life and I found it only needs charging by the end of the day. Asus claims its “intelligent AI” helps preserve battery longevity with dynamic management.

The phone will take note of your activity patterns and not overcharge when left to charge overnight.

Another “smart” feature of ZenFone 5 is that it will detect when you’re not looking at it and stay bright, dimming otherwise.

It supports fairly demanding games — not quite as zippy as flagships but good enough to play most of the current Android favourites — such as Age of Valor, PUBG and Mobile Legends.

As a daily driver, the ZenFone 5 is pretty capable — showing no odd bugs and Asus is fairly consistent with updates, with already two new updates released during the review period.

One suprise for me was how good the audio is - the included earbuds aren't impressive. But swap in a good pair of earphones and the ZenFone 5 has impressive sound for a phone in this price range.

Details are sharp, bass while not strong isn't muddy the way most sub-RM1k phones sound. You can hear a lot more detail in the background, creating a more defined audio experience.

Smarter camera

It’s a shame Asus didn’t feel the need to put a better selfie camera, perhaps thinking its other models would better serve that need.

The current trend of selfie-optimised phones has seen a bevy of cheap phones that take good selfies but don’t do well at much else.

So Asus has decided to go the other way — make a phone that does everything else well, but takes middling selfies.

As for the rear camera, instead of choosing a telephoto lens as its secondary, Asus has instead chosen a wide-angle one.

The camera is also optimised with Asus software with AI recognition — recognising people, pets and other objects. It also learns your habits over time, detecting when you tend to repeat certain actions and intelligently suggesting them for you.

It works best outdoors like all smartphone cameras — the colours are bright, without being oversaturated. Zoom also works well (up to a point) and it performs decently in lowlight.

For the best results, there’s also a Pro mode that gives you more control over things such as white balance and ISO.

The 8MP front camera is fine so long as there’s enough light but in darker conditions, you’ll need to use the flash. Thankfully Asus hasn’t gone overboard with the beautification mode so you get slightly less cringy photos, with control over how much you you want to touch your photos up.

Yay or nay?

At RM1,299 the ZenFone 5 is a good buy if you want a capable daily companion and care more about the pictures you take with the back camera than the front. It has audio that's really good for this price point - though I'd suggest you get decent headphones to properly appreciate the clarity and definition this mid-ranger offers.

What edge would you get over similar phones in this price range? The stripped-down fluid UI is one as well as Asus’ reputation for consistent updates.

The phone will arrive in the Malaysian market on July 11 but will be available for preorder June 20 at Lazada.