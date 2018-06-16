Ringgit likely to weaken against US dollar next week

The ringgit is likely to see further weakness next week, and amid a quiet local market due to the Hari Raya holiday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 ― The ringgit is expected to weaken against the US dollar next week after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) struck a more hawkish tone on interest rates at its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research Jameel Ahmad said the confidence in the language of the Fed was seen as positive for the US dollar, but potentially weakening the ringgit.

“It appears that the Fed has become more confident in the economic performance of the US, and signalled that it would further increase interest rates, which puts more pressure on emerging markets,” he told Bernama.

The Fed concluded its Wednesday meeting by raising the interest rate by 0.25 per cent for a second time this year to between 1.75 and two per cent and have projected two more rate increases by year-end from only one set earlier.

With this, Jameel said the ringgit was likely to see further weakness next week, and amid a quiet local market due to the Hari Raya holiday.

The market was closed yesterday for Hari Raya.

For the holiday-shortened week, the local note traded mixed against the US dollar, mainly affected by the the Fed's decision, along with the European Central Bank’s meeting set for Thursday, and which weighed on the greenback.

While comparing Thursday with last Friday's performance, the ringgit strengthened against the greenback to 3.9835/9875 from 3.9870/9900 and improved against the yen to 3.6230/6270 from 3.6468/6505.

The local note, however, weakened vis-a-vis the pound to 5.3506/3576 versus 5.3482/3534 and declined against the euro to 4.7097/7160 from 4.6903/6946. ― Bernama