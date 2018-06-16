Minister hints at Malaysia’s first woman as Parliament Speaker

Kulasegaran reportedly said the naming of the new Speaker will be in late June and the choice will prove surprising. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Malaysia could soon have its first-ever female Speaker in Parliament, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran has hinted.

Kulasegaran reportedly said the naming of the new Speaker will be in late June and the choice will prove surprising, according to local daily The Borneo Post.

The Borneo Post cited its sister publication Oriental Daily's Thursday interview with Kulasegaran.

Kulasegaran also indicated, however, that it will not be his DAP colleagues Seputeh MP Teresa Kok or Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh.

Yeoh became the youngest and first woman Speaker in Malaysia when she was named at the age of 34 as the Selangor state assembly Speaker, a position which she held from 2013 to 2018.