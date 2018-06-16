PLUS reports smooth traffic movement along major highways as at 9am

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic moved smoothly to the north and south on the North-South Expressway. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 ― Traffic flow has been reportedly smooth along major highways in the country as at 9am today, the second day of Aidilfitri.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic moved smoothly to the north and south on the North-South Expressway.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flowed smoothly along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or from the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. ― Bernama