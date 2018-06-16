Let bazaar shakedown be first and only strike, veterans group tells Pakatan

People are seen shopping at the Ramadan bazaar along Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Lawmakers and leaders from the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition must mindful of “recommendations” they make to civil servants, said Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan.

The group’s president, BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji, also said allegations that a PPBM leader demanded up to RM5,000 each from traders at a Ramadan bazaar along Jalan Masjid India must be investigated thoroughly.

“Patriot would like to remind Pakatan Harapan MPs and ADUNs to be extra careful in making recommendation for licences, permits, contract works, and projects,” he said in a statement.

Arshad also urged civil servants not to acquiesce to abusive requests and recommendations from politicians, telling them that they need not fear as long as they abide completely by existing regulations.

“Patriot hopes this first red mark incident is also the last. We have much to do in rebuilding our nation.”

The Federal Territories chapter of PH was hit by controversy after a letter purportedly from City Hall was leaked online to show it allocated 80 lots at the bazaar to one junior PPBM leader.

City Hall said it felt obligated to issue the allocation as the application was accompanied by a support letter from Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Loon.

Fong has denied wrongdoing and threatened to sue the PPBM leader accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of ringgit by shaking down traders for over 50 times what it officially costs to rent lots at the bazaar.