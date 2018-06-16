Air travel to Russia sees 330pc increase

People walk among 2018 Fifa World Cup decorations set on Manezhnaya Square in downtown Moscow. ― AFP pic

MOSCOW, June 16 ― Air travel to Russia has spiked 330 per cent for the World Cup, led by American, Spaniard and Canadian Fifa World Cup fans.

That's according to data from online booking site CheapOair, which looked at its booking data to come up with the numbers.

Soccer fans from the US, Spain and Canada make up 30 per cent of CheapOair passengers travelling to Russia in June and July during the World Cup.

But when it comes to the highest increase in ticket sales to Russia over a year-to-year period, it's Peru that shows the biggest spike.

The majority of US travellers are departing from New York, Los Angeles and Washington DC, and have ponied up fares that are 14 per cent higher than in the previous period.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from Fifa show that after Russia, the US, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, China, Australia and England make up the top 10 countries for ticket sales.

International demand accounts so far for 54 per cent of ticket sales.

The World Cup ends July 15. ― AFP-Relaxnews