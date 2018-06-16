‘Speed’ version will pack more power into Bentley’s Bentayga SUV

The Bentley Bentayga already comes with a 600-horsepower engine as standard. — AFP Relaxnews pic

LONDON, June 16 — According to Autocar, Bentley’s head of design, Stefan Sielaff, has confirmed that the British luxury car manufacturer is working on a “Speed” version of its Bentayga SUV.

The “Speed” moniker is generally reserved for the most powerful versions of each of Bentley’s vehicle models, as is the case with the Mulsanne and the Continental. It’s therefore fair to expect more power from this upcoming Bentayga, which, even in its standard version, is hardly lacking with its 600-horsepower W12 engine. The SUV already promises 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and a 300km top speed as standard, but the “Speed” version is likely to ramp this up even further.

Luxury car makers seem intent on upping the game with their SUVs, raising the bar on performance ever higher with each new model. Bentley is certainly in on the act with its Bentayga, presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2015, not to mention Maserati with its Levante, Jaguar with the F-Pace and Rolls-Royce with the new Cullinan. — AFP Relaxnews