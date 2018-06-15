Jackie Chan memoir out in November

In 'Never Grow Up', Chan reflects on his childhood and his years at the China Drama Academy, where he enrolled at age six, moving on from there to his big breaks in Hong Kong and Hollywood. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 15 — Hong Kong martial artist and actor Jackie Chan is set to publish a “candid” memoir in November called Never Grow Up.

The 64-year-old superstar is known the world over for movies such as Rush Hour, Shanghai Noon, The Karate Kid and Kung Fu Panda and he boasts more than 65 million social media followers, according to Gallery Books, the Simon & Schuster imprint that is to publish the book in the US.



In Never Grow Up, Chan reflects on his childhood and his years at the China Drama Academy, where he enrolled at age six, moving on from there to his big breaks in Hong Kong and Hollywood.



He’ll also delve into his brushes with death, both on-set and off, his life as a husband and father (roles at which he admits to being less than perfect) and his turn to charity work in recent years.



According to Simon & Schuster UK, the memoir — Chan’s second — is translated and updated from the original Chinese edition (whose title translates to Never Grow Up, Only Get Older) and finds the actor reflecting on the 20 years since his first memoir was published, while sharing never-before-told stories from his early life.



The memoir is scheduled for release in November and will publish simultaneously in the US and the UK.

“I hope those who read my stories can come to learn that Jackie Chan is, after all, an ordinary man who had the courage and determination to do extraordinary things,” said Chan. — AFP-Relaxnews