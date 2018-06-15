Uruguay beat Egypt with 89th-minute Gimenez goal

Uruguay’s Jose Gimenez scores their first goal against Egypt during their World Cup Group A match in Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

YEKATERINBURG (Russia), June 15 — Jose Gimenez thumped home a powerful 89th-minute header to give Uruguay a dramatic victory over heartbroken Egypt in a World Cup Group A game that had looked likely to be a low-key goalless draw today.

Gimenez rose to meet a Carlos Sanchez free kick to take the South Americans to three points alongside Russia, who beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 yesterday, and break the resistance of Egypt. The Africans had been without injured key striker Mohamed Salah but defended resolutely.

Uruguay struggled to impose themselves until the latter stages when keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy saved brilliantly from Edinson Cavani, who also hit the post with a late free kick, before Gimenez secured their first win in a World Cup opening game since 1970 when they went on to the semi-finals. — Reuters