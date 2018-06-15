US stocks retreat on US, China tariff announcements

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,000.77, down 0.7 per cent. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 15 — Wall Street stocks fell in early trading today after US President Donald Trump unveiled hefty tariffs on US$50 billion (RM199.9 billion) of Chinese imports, prompting China to announce equal levies on US goods.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,000.77, down 0.7 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 per cent to 2,770.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 0.6 per cent to 7,716.56, pulling back from yesterday’s record close.

Trump, in a statement, warned of “additional tariffs” should China hit back with tit-for-tat duties on American goods and services exports.

The administration announced 25 per cent tariffs on US$34 billion in goods starting July 6, while the remaining US$16 billion remain under consideration.

China said it would respond in kind.

“We will immediately launch tax measures of equal scale and equal strength,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its web site which also called on other countries to “take collective action” against this “outdated and backwards behavior.”

Trump’s action follows weeks of back and forth between Washington and Beijing that have veered in tone from conciliatory to hostile and left observers unsure of the likelihood of a trade war that could bruise global growth.

“In the on again-off again discussion about the menacing specter of a trade war, things are on again this morning,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“It’s hard to know if this is just a big game of political chicken that will get resolved without anyone getting permanently hurt or if it is the start of something bigger that will create some real economic damage,” he added. — AFP