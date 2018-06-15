New Tanjong Karang Hospital ready by 2020, says Dr Dzulkefly

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad visiting patients at Tanjong Karang Hospital to deliver donations after performing the Aidilfitri Sunat Solat June 15, 2018 in Tanjong Karang. — Bernama pic

TANJONG KARANG, June 15 — The Tanjong Karang Hospital project which has been delayed for a decade will finally be fully completed by November 2020.

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the hospital would be a Minor Specialist Hospital offering nine medical specialist services to facilitate local residents to receive the best treatment.

“In the effort to ensure the people receive the best medical care, the Health Ministry is committed to upgrade the hospital as a hospital with specialists apart from expanding patient bed capacity.

“The new hospital will become a minor specialist hospital with 150 beds and offer nine specialists apart from emergency service and general medicine namely general surgery, orthopaedic, paediatric, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthesiology, critical treatment, radiology and psychiatry,” he said whe met by reporters after visiting Tanjong Karang Hospital in conjunction with Aidilfitri here today.

Also present was Tanjong Karang Hospital director Dr Mohd Zamri Wagiman.

Among the facilities to be provided through the new project were specialist clinics, wards of various disciplines including maternity ward, paediatric ward, daily care ward and intensive care unit.

Dr Dzulkefly said the capacity of the present hospital building which was built in 1966 was inadequate to meet the needs of the residents in the area.

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar had earlier said the delay in building the hospital costing RM269 million was due to technical problems between the Works Department and the contractor.

Dr Dzulkefly added that pilling had began for the new hospital located on a 16.1 hectare site near the existing the hospital would be the main medical centre to the benefit more than 20,000 surrounding residents. Earlier in the visit, Dr Dzulkefly also presented Aidilfitri contributions to 40 patients in the hospital. — Bernama