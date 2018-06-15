Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande tease ‘Bed’ video (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Hours after sharing their joint track Bed, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande were back on social media to tease a snippet from its steamy video.
“I love my life,” tweeted Minaj by way of introduction to the 15-second clip, while Grande wrote, “Bed is out now and you’re getting a video too bye.”
The video features both artists, starting with Nicki Minaj, who is seen relaxing in a pool in a tropical beachside location. She is soon joined by Ariana Grande, as the two lounge around in bubbles and play underwater.
While both artists shared the snippet, neither offered up a hint as to when the full video might arrive.
I love my life 😩🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #BED @ArianaGrande 💭🛏💕 pic.twitter.com/XPw06zUY6Y— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) 14 June 2018
Bed is the latest track to be revealed from Minaj’s upcoming album, Queen, which drops August 10.
The newly released track comes a week before another collaboration between the two artists, The Light is Coming, which is to feature on Grande’s own upcoming album, Sweetener. — AFP-Relaxnews