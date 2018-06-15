Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande tease ‘Bed’ video (VIDEO)

Nicki Minaj teased a snippet from new single ‘Bed’, a collaboration with Ariana Grande. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Hours after sharing their joint track Bed, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande were back on social media to tease a snippet from its steamy video.

“I love my life,” tweeted Minaj by way of introduction to the 15-second clip, while Grande wrote, “Bed is out now and you’re getting a video too bye.”

The video features both artists, starting with Nicki Minaj, who is seen relaxing in a pool in a tropical beachside location. She is soon joined by Ariana Grande, as the two lounge around in bubbles and play underwater.

While both artists shared the snippet, neither offered up a hint as to when the full video might arrive.

Bed is the latest track to be revealed from Minaj’s upcoming album, Queen, which drops August 10.

The newly released track comes a week before another collaboration between the two artists, The Light is Coming, which is to feature on Grande’s own upcoming album, Sweetener. — AFP-Relaxnews